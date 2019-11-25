It is officially Apple Cup Week, and this year it won't just be the Washington State and Washington football teams battling it out.
Monday marks the start of the inaugural "Apple Cup Giving Challenge," putting the Cougs and Huskies' athletic funds in a head-to-head competition for donor support.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 25 through Wednesday, Nov. 27, each university will encourage fans, alumni and donors to give a gift of $25 or more to their respective athletic annual fund. The school with the most $25 or more gifts will be declared the winner.
"This week is Apple Cup week and our Cougar Athletic Fund has challenged the annual athletic fund of that school on the west side in a week of giving," said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun. "We all know Cougs have the biggest hearts in this state and we know Cougs love to give. We are excited that we are going to put our best foot forward and we challenge all fans to give so we can Beat the Dawgs."
Those who contribute a minimum gift of $25 or more to Cougar Athletic Fund will receive some special recognition from WSU Athletics. Gifts of $112 or more will receive a 112th Apple Cup Pennant, gifts of $500+ receive a CAF license plate frame and gifts $1,000+ receive a Twitter shout out from the Cougar Athletic Fund.
If you're on the Dawgs' side, you can also receive a Apple Cup pennant with a $112 or more gift towards the Tyee Club. UW has multiple challenges, including Tyee Board member gifts ($10K at 112 gifts) and generous donor gifts (215 total, $25K gift;263 total, additional $15K gift) when a certain number of gifts are reached.
"We need the strength of Husky nation to help us beat the Cougs and win the Apple Cup Giving Challenge," The UW Giving Challenge page reads. "Your gift helps give student-athletes an edge in competition, in school and in life. Let's go Dawgs!"
All donations will go towards the schools' respective athletic funds, providing student-athletes the opportunity to excel in athletic competition, academics, community and life.
The stage is set for the 112th Apple Cup (presented by Boeing) on Friday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. on Fox. UW has won the past six Apple Cup meetings.
