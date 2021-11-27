PULLMAN, WASH- Cougar football nation is on cloud nine after a historic win over the UW Huskies.

Shortly after the excitement of the game ended in Seattle the Cougs boarded a flight back to Pullman.

The trophy had its own seat and was buckled in tightly.

There is a special place for the trophy in Martin Stadium at the Cougar Athletic Complex, this will be the first time in close to a decade the trophy has rested their.

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!