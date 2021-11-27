PULLMAN, WASH- Cougar football nation is on cloud nine after a historic win over the UW Huskies.
Shortly after the excitement of the game ended in Seattle the Cougs boarded a flight back to Pullman.
The trophy had its own seat and was buckled in tightly.
There is a special place for the trophy in Martin Stadium at the Cougar Athletic Complex, this will be the first time in close to a decade the trophy has rested their.
𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝🔒#GoCougs | #BackHome pic.twitter.com/NvLiJu73wz— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 27, 2021