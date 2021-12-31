EL PASO, Texas- Washington State got off to a very slow start in the Sun Bowl Friday morning. The team was down 21-0 at the end of the half, their first shut-out since 2017.
But in the second half, the team rallied, under walk-on quarterback Victor Gabalis. Quarterback Jayden de Laura did not return for the final 30 minutes with a lower leg injury.
The Cougs outscored CMU 21-3 in the second half. Unfortunately 3 points is all CMU needed to win. The final score was 24-21, as the Cougs look to retool for next season, the first full season for freshly minted head coach Jake Dickert.
