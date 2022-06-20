We will see pop-up showers and thunderstorms to start the work week with daytime highs that top out in the upper 60's and low 70's.
Could be that we are finally going to flip the switch on this cold and dreary weather!
High pressure will slowly begin to nudge its way into the Pacific northwest as we officially kick off the first day of Summer, bringing a surge in daytime highs Tuesday to the mid to upper 70's.
Wednesday is even warmer, with hopes of 80° temperatures in our sites. However, there is an area of low pressure to the north in BC and Alberta that will flatten out our ridge briefly bringing just the slightest dip in temperatures Thursday and Friday. High pressure is set to rebound for Hoopfest weekend, bringing with it plenty of sunshine and daytime highs that will jump back into the upper 70's and 80's!