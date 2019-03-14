SPOKANE, Wash. -- Ted Bundy was executed in 1989 after being convicted of three murders. Hours before his death, he confessed to dozens more. Investigators believe Bundy could be responsible for up to 100 unsolved murders throughout the country.
A popular Netflix documentary following Bundy's crimes had some of our KHQ viewers questioning if he could be responsible for any of the Inland Northwest murders we have featured in our Q6 Cold Case series.
We learned Ted Bundy's name has surfaced in at least two cases, Joyce Lepage and Laurie Partridge. Both victims were young, beautiful students. They fit the profile of who Bundy typically targeted.
Investigators have said while they can't say with absolute certainty that it wasn't Bundy, there is far from enough evidence to tie him to either crime.
Let's start with Joyce's case.
Joyce was 21-years-old in 1971. She was a student at WSU living in Pullman for the summer as she prepared for Fall semester.
"It starts as a missing person's case," said Sheriff Brett Myers. "It starts out also as a missing piece of carpet from a WSU building."
That building was Stevens Hall, a few blocks from where Joyce lived. She hung out there often. Police believe she was murdered inside.
"She was wrapped in a blanket first and then the carpet," Myers said.
Nine months after Joyce was reported missing, the family got the confirmation they already had in their hearts.
"She was found in a canyon," Myers said. "A creek bed in a canyon. Fairly heavily brushed."
Myers said this was and still is, an extremely difficult case.
"Her body was badly decomposed," he said. "We don't know exactly how she was killed."
The brutality of it all lead to questions of Bundy's possible involvement.
"I don't want to rule anybody completely out," Myers said. "But, my personal opinion is no. It wasn't Ted Bundy."
A Department of Justice report confirms Bundy was living in Washington State at the time of Joyce's murder, attending University of Washington. The report goes on to detail when some of Bundy's confirmed Washington victims began turning up. Bundy claims he murdered his first victim in May of 1973. Again, Joyce was murdered in summer of 1971.
So what about Laurie Partridge?
Her family says they feared Ted Bundy was involved for years, but at this point, do not believe Ted Bundy had anything to do with Laurie's case.
It's been 44 years since the 17-year-old vanished as she walked home from Ferris High School. Both police and her family believe she was murdered.
"My Laurie, oh gosh," said her father, Ken Partridge. "Laurie was a beautiful girl."
Ken, now 91-years-old, said the day Laurie was abducted, his world stopped turning.
"It destroyed out family," he said.
Her younger sister Kimberley Carroll said their mom was overcome with a wave of dread the afternoon Laurie was killed.
"It was the day Laurie was abducted," Kimberley said. "My mom passed out. She had never passed out before. When she came to, she told her co-workers, something bad happened to my daughter. This is before she even knew."
The family was fairly new to the Spokane area. Laurie was enjoying her time at Ferris.
"She called my mom and said she had cramps and was walking home from school, at lunch," Kimberley said.
She never made it home. Ken said he knocked on dozens of doors along the path Laurie would have taken.
"That's when I knew, I just knew she had been abducted," Ken said.
The Department of Justice documents show Bundy was terrorizing women in Utah around the time Laurie was taken. Records state he got gas two days before Laurie was abducted and the day after, both in Utah. But that does leave the two most crucial days in her case, December 3rd and 4th…blank. Could he have driven the 11 hours to Spokane, murdered Laurie, and then gone back? Laurie's sister doesn't think so. She clings to hope her family will get the answers, and justice, they wish for every single day.