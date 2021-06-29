WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Unpreceded heat, drought conditions and fireworks could be a recipe for wildfires 4th of July weekend. Counties across eastern and central Washington already have in place firework bans but there are places people can still light the fuse, prompting concern.
The City of West Richland writing on Facebook that they are receiving concerns from citizens about fireworks and asking the city to ban them due to conditions.
According to the City of West Richland, "cities and counties do not have the authority to impose an immediate firework ban without the one-year waiting period, no matter how dry or dangerous the conditions are."
The only way fireworks could be banned in cities and counties that do not already have laws in place is through Governor Jay Inslee.
Gov. Inslee could ban fireworks through a State of Emergency.
The State of Emergency clause that allows this reads as, “such other activities as he or she reasonably believes should be prohibited to help preserve and maintain life, health, property or the public peace.”
The Office of Governor Inslee told KHQ he has no plan to issue any prohibitions on fireworks.
The Stevens County Sheriff's Office also said they have received numerous inquires about banning fireworks due to conditions. The sheriff's office also does not have the power to lawfully authorize a ban of fireworks.