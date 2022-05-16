SPOKANE, Wash. - Country singer Cody Johnson is bringing his 2022 tour to the Spokane Arena this fall!
"Cojo" started his music career in east Texas. Before songwriting, he was a rodeo bull but decided to pivot, releasing his first album in 2006. Johnson has since released chart-topping country albums like "Gotta Be Me" and "Ain't Nothin' to It."
His latest album, "Human," is an unusually-large 18-track double-album. The massive work is chocked-full of songs he says were once called "too country for country." Johnson says he's fighting to get the cowboy back on the radio.
Johnson is joined in Spokane by Randy Houser on October 28. Tickets will cost between $48 and $128 and go on sale on Friday, June 10 at 10:00 a.m.