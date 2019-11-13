County Elections office relying on "Voter's Bible" to interpret votes

SPOKANE, Wash. - A full week after the elections, the counting continues. It's a tedious process that takes time and patience, and it's all done by hand.
Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said if the machine can't read the ballot, it comes to a table where they inspect it by hand.
"The reason it takes so long to get to the final result is that we have anywhere from 6 percent to 10 percent of all ballots will have an issue where they can't go through the tabulator. It's mostly when they change their mind," Dalton told KHQ.
That's when they take a look at the 86 page Voter Intent Guide or the "Voter's Bible" as they call it, which is filled with examples on how people have creatively marked their ballot.
Every county in Washington State has one of these, "Every once in a while, we do see new creativity that we've never seen before on a ballot," explained Dalton.
The "Bible" is to make sure this is how the voter wanted their vote interpreted the way the originally intended.
"We are a voter intent state. We look at the ballot, and we make sure that we count the vote the way the voter intended it, so what that means is that we have to duplicate all of those ballots," Dalton said.
It's a four-step process that needs extreme attention to detail:
- First they inspect the ballot to see if it will go through the machine, and if it won't, it goes to step two.
- Step two is when a review by supervisors is completed to determine how to interpret the ballot.
- During step three, the ballot is duplicated and one person reads out the marks from the old ballot so someone else can mark a new ballot with those answered.
- The final step is when another set of people review those ballots to make sure the marks were made correctly.
"We just want to remind voters that you have the right to change your mind. That's not a problem. Just understand this is why it takes so long to get those final numbers out. We are ensuring that we are counting your vote the way you wanted your vote to count," said Dalton.
