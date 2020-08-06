County in Delaware putting masks on county-owned vehicles

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. - New Castle County in Delaware is taking masks to a whole new level: masks are being put on county-owned vehicles.
The intention is to promote wearing a face mask. The oversized masks are designed to give people a smile and remind them why it's important to wear a mask.
The county is using the hashtag #TeamMask and encouraging residents to take photos and post them on social media when they see the mask-wearing vehicles.
