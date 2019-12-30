Couple arrested after stealing air compressor from open garage in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A couple was arrested on Monday after stealing an air compressor from an open garage in North Spokane.
According to the Spokane Police Department, the resident called from the 2400 block of N. Columbia St. to report the theft at about 1:00 pm on December 30.
The door to the garage had been left open and the suspects took the air compressor when the victim went into the house for a moment, according to police. The suspects then fled the scene in a red Subaru station wagon.
However, an observant neighbor was able to get a description of the car and its license plate number, which the victim was able to give to Crime Check.
A short time later, a Spokane Police Department corporal spotted the car in the 2200 block of W. Maxwell Street. He stopped the car and identified the suspects. The air compressor was found in the back of the car.
Robert Christerson, 32, was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for fourth-degree assault. According to police, he's a convicted felon with his most recent felony conviction being for malicious harassment (hate crime) and is on probation.
Jessica Bradley, 28, was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for third-degree theft.
Both suspects were arrested on their warrants and booked into the Spokane County Regional Jail Facility. Christerson was also booked for second-degree burglary. Bradley was immediately released.
The air compressor was returned to the victim.
The Spokane Police Department is reminding the public to keep garages and vehicles secured to prevent criminals from taking property. Anyone who has been the victim of a crime or has witnessed one is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.
