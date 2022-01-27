SPOKANE, Wash. - At the beginning of this year, Kelly and Mitch Anderson moved from their Downtown condo to a house they bought in the Audubon Downriver neighborhood of Spokane.
Two weeks later, Mitch woke up to see that their garage was broken into, and his truck in their driveway was gone.
"He walked around and realized that someone had broken the window of my Jeep, and gotten into the garage," said Kelly. "They'd stolen the remote control out of the car and opened the garage, and stole probably about $8000 worth of tools… put them in the back of the truck and took off."
Those tools were being used for the remodel of their home, which has now had to be put on pause.
"A few days later, I was at work and got a phone call from a guy. He said there was a Ram truck sitting out in front of his house for about three days, and he went and took a peek in the window just to kind of look around," said Kelly.
Two months ago, the Andersons' dog, Figgy, went missing.
But, it turns out Figgy was actually the key for Mitch's truck being returned.
"[The man] saw a flier with my phone number in there and called me, and said he had the truck," Kelly said. "He was so nice. He came and picked Mitch up, drove him back to his house, got him to his truck and got the truck home."
The Andersons are still holding out hope they'll see Figgy again. They've put posters on social media–even a billboard near the Target parking lot in North Spokane where she was last seen.
"We're empty nesters," Kelly said. "We have four kids and they're gone. She's just our little girl, our little kid."
As for the tools, they're hopeful they'll see them again. But the way the community has stepped up to help find their truck–and rally around their missing pup–says so much to Kelly.
"We just have the best community in Spokane," Kelly said. "There is a lot of theft, but we live in such a beautiful community and people really rally together to help each other."
If you have any information about the break-in at the Andersons' home, you're encouraged to contact Crime Check by calling (509) 456-2233, or by visiting their website.