"I don't wanna get sick." Michelle Matlock says.
Her and her husband are in need of a safe home.
"I've got to get out of here and as soon as possible."
On June 4, the Matlocks almost lost everything waking up to massive flames coming out of the roof of their Spokane Valley apartment building.
"I had no time to do anything," Michelle says, "It was like this is real. Get out. The place is burning down."
They are alive, and say they're grateful for that, but their home is not the same.
Smoke from the fire fills the air of their apartment, saying that it makes it hard to breathe, sleep, and live life as normal.
Adding to their issues, Michelle is disabled and just had surgery.
With her living conditions, she says she is unable to recover like she should. They've been looking for a new home but have had very little options.
"They're booked up--like a month or two." So, finding a home has not been easy.
"It's just been hard." her husband, Shawn, says. But they have faith that things will get better.
"It could have been worse-- But same thing-- that's why we reached out and wanted to see what resources might be available to us," Michelle says.
If you have available resources for The Matlocks, you can reach them by email at shawnmatlock@gmail.com.