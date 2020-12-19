SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A couple is safe after escaping a fire at their home.
The fire happened near 11918 East Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley.
Fire officials telling KHQ that it started when the husband and wife were cooking dinner and they stepping outside briefly.
When they returned they found their cedar kitchen was up in flames.
Spokane fire crews do not know what the costs of damages will amount to or if the couple is displaced.
