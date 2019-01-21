(WFLA) A Sarasota, Florida couple is dealing with heartbreak. Their beloved dog is clinging to life after a terrible attack, and it could cost the married couple their chance at having a baby.

For the past seven years, Lauren Niolet's Chihuahua-mix "Blue" has been by her side for the highs and the lows.

"Blue is literally my child because we have wanted a family for so long and haven't been able to have one," said Niolet.

Last Wednesday, Lauren and Blue went outside and visited a neighbor.

"We waved hello to a neighbor, walked over to speak to them, and just all of a sudden, out of nowhere, a dog that's about 80 pounds, whereas my dog's only 10 pounds, just grabbed him and attacked him," recalled Niolet.

It was a freak accident. The neighbor's dog nearly killed Blue.

"His entire left side he was ripped from spine to abdomen, completely ripped open," explained Niolet. "You can actually fit an entire hand underneath his skin, in between the muscle and the skin."

Blue is clinging to life and will need weeks of hospitalization. The only way the Niolets could afford this was to dip into savings.

That money was set aside for In Vitro fertilization.

"We've been saving up to do IVF because that's the only option that's left for us to have a child of our own," said Niolet.

"We were supposed to send a check the day after this happened in for $17,000 for our deposit just to start the procedure. And we've already used half of that on the medical bills and we're only one week in."

