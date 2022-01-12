...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Porthill, Elk, Chewelah, Cheney, Rathdrum, Naples, Coolin,
Eastport, Colville, Arden, Newman Lake, Bonners Ferry, Clayton,
Kettle Falls, Rockford, Spokane, Sandpoint, Newport, Davenport,
Priest River, Orin, and Deer Park.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&