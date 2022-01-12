Vault police light image

SPOKANE, Wash - A couple is recovering after crashing into a moose on I-90 west of Spokane Wednesday night. 

Officals say the man and woman were badly hurt. 

They were lifeflighted to a hospital. 

Eastbound I-90 was closed for a short time but is now back open. 

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!