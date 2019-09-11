A couple in Osaka, Japan makes custom-built wheelchairs for handicapped dogs.

The Kawanishis started making custom wheelchairs when their dachshund needed one.

A 13-year-old pug's back legs are paralyzed, but with the help of a wheelchair, she's off and running.

It's the first time in a month the owner has seen her baby walk.

One poodle is a loyal customer who uses a two-wheeled aid.

Now, her front legs are giving out so the owners decided to get a four-wheeled version.

Wheelchair prices start at about 170 dollars.

