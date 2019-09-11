A couple in Osaka, Japan makes custom-built wheelchairs for handicapped dogs.
The Kawanishis started making custom wheelchairs when their dachshund needed one.
A 13-year-old pug's back legs are paralyzed, but with the help of a wheelchair, she's off and running.
It's the first time in a month the owner has seen her baby walk.
One poodle is a loyal customer who uses a two-wheeled aid.
Now, her front legs are giving out so the owners decided to get a four-wheeled version.
Wheelchair prices start at about 170 dollars.