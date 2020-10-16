Jake and Jamie Hyland continue to recover at Harborview Medical Center after being caught in the Cold Springs Fire and losing their toddler and unborn child.
Jamie's sister, Dawn Marie, posted an update on their GoFundMe page writing that Jamie's latest surgery went well but she is working to recover from a small infection.
Dawn Marie also gave a short update on Jake's recovery writing that one of his surgeries was postponed until Monday and will need to heal for a couple of weeks after.
The full update reads:
Update on Jamie from DawnMarie (her sister):
Jamie’s surgery today has gone so well!!
They did a graft to her right shoulder from her right thigh. They placed a pin in right index finger due to knuckle graft not taking on one small area on her knuckle. She has a couple pins in her left hand fingers, this is the only one in her right hand/fingers.
They have taken skin graphs from both thighs, this is the second harvest from her right thigh. The doctors were so thankful to have her own skin to graph from, because it makes a world of difference!!!
Jamie does need prayer for a small infection common in long hospital stays she is fighting. She is on antibiotics and they appear to be knocking it out fast. It is not major concern, but any infection is taken very seriously.
Word is that the doctors have said one of her arms (not sure which) is healing flawlessly, and the other is just behind it in healing. When I saw her arms with minimal wrapping a couple days ago after her last surgery, my mouth dropped in awe at how incredible they looked and how far they have come!!!
I’ve been honored to participate in Jamie’s wound care, able to see the progression of all of her burns - I’m in awe of the doctors skills, and the medical science that allows for these surgeries to reconstruct/help grow her skin. Even more than that is Jamie’s force of nature determination to will life, flexibility and dexterity into her body. Prayers have fueled healing that has the doctors a nurses grinning from ear to ear and talking Jamie just how amazing she is and how incredible her progress is!!!
Jamie’s main physical therapist often calls her super human and reminds the doctors of this when they are in awe of her progress. This physical therapist we love so much is always mentioning how super human Jake is as well in his will to get well, get back to work and provide for his ‘wifey’.
The mountain they still have to climb physically is still so high and the emotional trauma/healing is a life time process. However they both know it’s one day at a time, sometimes one breath and one ice chip at a time. The highlight of their day is being able to see each other, either over facetime (they still need some assistance to set this up) or in person. The nurses and physical therapist have made this happen at least once a day since Jake moved down to the lower floor. The staff at Harborview has been incredible, going above and beyond in their care, often staying after their shifts to make sure they facilitate these two love birds get some time together.
Their faith continues to fuel their recovery, their love and their hope for a brighter future through the unimaginable pain and loss. They know they serve the God of the impossible and they truly believe they are alive for a reason. Their story is far from over, their escape and fight to live on is just the beginning….
Update on Jake:
Jake’s Skin Flap Surgery was postponed until this Monday. He will need to heal for a couple weeks, and will have 3 or more surgeries on that site.
If anyone would like to send cards, please send to:
Jake and Jamie Hyland
C/O Tammie Mabry
P.O. Box 361
Maple Valley, WA 98038
