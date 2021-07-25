COLFAX, Wash. - A couple was caught on camera Saturday night throwing a rock through a window at St. Ignatius Hospital, breaking the glass.
Reports from Whitman County Sheriff's Office said the occupants of the truck circled the building beforehand, harassing the tourists inside.
The driver of the truck reportedly yelled that he "was going to come and get" the people touring the abandoned hospital.
Both people in the video have been identified and their truck located, according to an update from the sheriff.