“I look at them as heroes and that they genuinely saved mine and Rykan's life and I don't have words to express how grateful, thankful and appreciative I am,” Hannah Barnes told KHQ in November.

It’s something that could’ve taken Hannah and her two-year-old son, Rykan, life.

The two were walking along the boardwalk at the Coeur d’Alene Resort when Rykan slipped into the frigid water.

Hannah went in after him.

But, not too far behind them were Mark Ohrenberger and Julie Fox.

Mark and Julie were both admiring the lights and the stars that night at the end of November, but they heard a scream.

“Within seconds she yelled out 'stop!”“ Ohrenberger said.

Mark and Julie ran down a ramp to tend to Hannah and Rykan.

“I grabbed Rykan and put him up on the deck and we grabbed both sides of her and then grabbed her (Hannah) and put her up on the deck,” Ohrenberger recalled.

After rescuing the two, Mark and Julie led them up to their room at the resort and got Hannah and Rykan warm, and that was that.

Never did Mark and Julie think they would ever see or speak with the mom and child, but it was after our story aired that the two connected.

“She thanked me profusely," Fox said, “and, saying 'if it wasn't for you two, I wouldn't even be here because the waters were so cold I kept trying to get Rykan up on the dock and I kept sinking underwater’."

Fox says her and Mark still have not met Hannah and Rykan, but they are in contact with one another and hope they can all re-unite soon.