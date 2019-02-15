The Idaho Court of Appeals denied another appeal by convicted triple murderer, John Lee Thursday.
According to The Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Lee filed the appeal in January of last year, in which he alleged that his current fixed life sentences for three counts of first-degree murder are excessive.
Lee was sentenced in May 2016 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He admitted to shooting and killing his adoptive mother, 61-year-old Terri Grzebielski, his landlord, 76-year-old David Trail and manager for the Moscow Arby's, 47-year-old Belinda Niebuhr.
The court ruled that Lee failed to show that the district court had abused its discretion by denying his motion to withdraw his guilty pleas. So the order to deny Lee's motion to withdraw those please was affirmed.
Lee also filed three separate appeals to his life sentence in 2016. All of his appeals have been denied by the courts.