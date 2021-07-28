AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Zion Carter remains on the loose after allegedly shooting his wife and his wife's daughter in Airway Heights Tuesday morning.
According to court documents, the incident began when the 11-year-old girl heard her mother and step-dad arguing upstairs.
She then went upstairs where she saw Carter with a gun. That's when the 11-year-old victim turned and ran.
Carter allegedly shot her in the chest and took her cell phone.
The girl ran to a neighbor's apartment but no one answered the door.
The young victim then saw Carter leave the apartment and she went back inside where she found her mother shot. She then ran to a neighbor's again who called 911.
Court documents detail that arriving deputies observed an apparent blood trail in the apartment. Shell casings were also seen in the upstairs bedroom and stairwell.
According to the documents, a doorbell camera captured Carter arriving at the apartment, followed by the girl running out of the apartment, followed by Carter who was seen leaving.
Thirty-eight-year-old Zion Carter is wanted on multiple felony convictions including second-degree assault, first-degree assault and robbery.
At last update from the victim's family, both the woman and daughter are still being treated in the hospital.