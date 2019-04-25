Court Docs: Amber Alert suspect tied wife up with phone charger before kidnapping son

Watch again

SPOKANE, Wash.- According to new court documents filed on April 24, 41-year-old Justin Robertson allegedly tied his wife Melissa up with a cell phone charging cable the morning of April 23.

Melissa escaped, and that is when Robertson began stabbing her, before fleeing the home with their 5-year-old son, Ethan Robertson.

According to the search warrants, police arrived around 5 a.m. and heard Melissa calling for help. The front door of the home was locked but the side gate, and back door where left completely open.

When authorities entered the home, they found Melissa covered in her own blood, with a least 3 stab wounds. Authorities noticed one on her chest and two located on her upper torso, near her arm pits.

Melissa told authorities she recently served Robertson with divorce papers.

Melissa also told authorities Robertson fled the home at 122808 E Blossey Ave in Spokane Valley, with their 5-year-old son and two of Melissa's cell phones and two iPads.

According to the documents, the weapon used to stab Melissa was not recovered at the home.

Robertson was later found at his father's property in St. John at 3271 Lancaster Road.

The red Subaru identified in the Amber Alert was located in an airplane hanger on the property.

Tiffany Organ, Robertson's sister, called the property's landline. Robertson answered the phone. According to the documents, Robertson admitted to having his son with him. Robertson also said he would only exit the property once Organ arrived.

Authorities were surveying the area at the time of the phone call.

Later during a stand-off , Robertson died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies tell KHQ that he shot himself shortly after he released his son Ethan.

Both Ethan and Melissa are recovering, said authorities on Tuesday.