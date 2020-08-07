COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho. -
Update, Aug. 7, 2020 6:00 PM:
Court documents are reviling the details of an incident that happened in Coeur d'Alene that lead to 45-year-old Michael A. Aquino II to be arrested and charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor.
According to the court documents, last week two 14-year-old girls were swimming in front of the Buoy Restaurant when Aquino told them they were not allowed to swim in the marina.
The two girls got out of the water and walked away as Aquino followed them.
Court docs said the two girls noticed him following them and staring at their butts.
The girls continued to walk as he tried to make conversation with them. Court docs detail that Aquino grabbed her body, hugged her and kissed her.
The girls eventually started running away from him and went to the Coeur d'Alene Resort security to report the incident.
Aquino turned himself into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building Thursday.
Update, Aug. 7, 2020 10:45 AM:
The Coeur d'Alene Police Department has identified and arrested a suspect in a stalking case from last week in downtown Coeur d'Alene. They arrested Spokane resident Michael A. Aquino II, a 45-year-old man who's now been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 16.
According to Spokane County Superior Court records, Aquino plead guilty to armed robbery in the 90s.
Previous Coverage:
The Coeur d'Alene Police Department is asking for your help identifying a man who's a person of interest in a stalking case.
Police said the man is described as a white male in his 30-40s, five-foot-ten-inches tall and having a "chubby" build.
He was seen wearing black or blue shorts and a rainbow NASCAR hat. He might have been carrying a black shirt around his next and a drawstring backpack (color unknown).
He was in the area of Tubbs Hill and the Cd'A Resort Boardwalk in the beginning of the week.
Contact the Coeur d'Alene Police Department at (208) 769-2320 or at policetips@cdaid.org (case number 20C31446) if you have any information.
