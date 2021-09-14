UPDATE: SEPT 14.
Court documents obtained by KHQ detail the scene police found themselves in early Friday morning when a man reportedly found his mother bloodied and beaten.
According to the docs, police entered the Spokane Valley residence to find broken objects strewn about, blood soaked towels, "puddles" of blood, and feces smeared "throughout the house."
The victim, a woman in her late seventies, was found conscious but unable to speak. Police believed the injuries to her head were life-threatening. Reports in the documents said she was wearing a top but was naked from the waist down and that her scalp was covered in dry blood.
Police reported her injuries as consistent with those caused by "blunt forced trauma" and observed a "utility-type axe" close by.
The caller, Ron Leavens, reported that he had fallen asleep in an unattached shed after a night of drinking with his brother, Edward Leavens. According the the docs, neighbors also witnessed Edward on the property appearing "very intoxicated or impaired."
Ron told deputies he had witnessed his mother in good condition watching television before going off into the shed.
Deputies interviewed the victim's husband, who told them Ron was a "user of illegals drugs." The documents said deputies found Narcan, a medication for opiate overdoses, inside one of the sheds.
Detectives are still searching for Edward Leavens. According to docs, they have requested a search warrant for the residence, cars and unattached buildings on the property.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are looking for a suspect in a violent assault of a woman in her late seventies.
Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a residence in 9300 block of East Cataldo for a reported assault on a woman. The caller said he found his mother bloodied, and it appeared beaten.
Spokane Sheriff Deputies arrived and secured the home.
From initial information, Detectives have identified 56-year-old Edward M. Leavens as a suspect in this investigation. Edward, a younger son of the victim, left the residence before her other son discovering her and calling 911.
Spokane Valley Fire and medical personnel to safely enter and provide medical attention.
Due to the violent nature of the assault and the life-threatening injuries suffered by the victim, Major Crimes Detectives, and Forensic Unit Technicians went to the scene to continue the investigation and collect evidence.
A search for Leavens by a K9 Unit and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) was unsuccessful.
The suspect, Edward M. Leavens, is believed to be on foot, and investigators are concerned for his safety due to his alcohol abuse and mental health history.
Edward M. Leavens is a white male, approximately 6’00”, 200-250 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen without a shirt and wearing gray shorts. Edward is known to frequent the businesses and parking lots in the area of Sprague and Farr.
If you have any information regarding this incident or know of Edward M. Leavens’ location, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10120867.