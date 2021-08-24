Court docs: Driver in Freya crash admitted to using methamphetamine the night before

New court documents show that McGavin Medrain, the man driving the truck that plowed through multiple cars and two buildings, injuring multiple people on Friday, admitted to a Washington State Patrol Trooper after the crash that he had used methamphetamine the night before.
The docs show that the Trooper, after helping first responders at the chaotic scene of the crash, contacted Medrain after he was cleared by medical personnel. The Trooper says that Medrain initially admitted to using meth "within the last week," but then said he had used meth "last night" (Thursday.)
The Trooper conducted a field sobriety test, which Medrain struggled with in some areas, notably "(Medrain) showed 3 of 4 clues on the one leg stand, severe sway, placed foot down and raised arms at least 12 inches from side."
Medrain admitted to the Trooper that he "has used meth on and off for 30 years." While the Trooper filed the report in his patrol vehicle with Medrain in the back seat, "(Medrain) fell asleep while sweating profusely."
It was the Trooper's opinion that Medrain was obviously intoxicated, "exhibiting impairment consistent with drug and/or alcohol use." Medrain was not given the opportunity to take a breathalyzer test, because he was not suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.
Given the fact that Medrain was showing signs of intoxication, the Trooper requested a sample of his blood to be tested to determine if he was driving under the influence. The documents did not give a specific time on when that samples should be collected, only "within a reasonable period of time after he (Medrain) last operated, or was in physical control of, a motor vehicle..."
Medrain is currently being held in the Spokane County Jail on $250,000 bond, facing charges of Vehicular Assault. Additional charges could be added if it is discovered that Medrain was driving under the influence.