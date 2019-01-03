Charles Eglet, a former freshman football coach for Ferris High School, is accused of having sex with a second underage girl. Eglet was arrested in August of 2018 and charged with having sex with a 15-year-old girl he met on Snapchat.
New court documents say that investigators now have evidence that he also had sex with a 14-year-old girl.
According to the court documents, the girl said she was contacted on SnapChat by someone who said he was a 17-year-old boy. She says that she was clear that she was just 14-years-old, but he was pushy about speaking with her and ultimately meeting up. She finally agreed and on July 4 at midnight, she says she agreed to meet him at All Saints Church on Freya.
She says she was shocked when an older man approached her. She described him in court documents as "kind of scary and big." According to the documents, the girl says he knew her name and they started to talk. She told him that he did not look 17, to which he responded "you caught me. I am really 22." Charles Eglet was 31-years-old at the time.
According to the court documents, the two began having sex two to three times a week. She says she snuck out of her house while her parents were asleep. She said that he gave her money if she needed any and told her "if we get caught, remember that you are 18." She also said Eglet took video of the two of them having sex, on a white cell phone which was ultimately seized as part of Eglet's first child rape case.
This went on until August, when the girl "started to realize what was going on." Court docs say she started to think "this disgusting relationship with this older man is kinda gross." She said she texted him "I won't say anything, please leave me alone. I'm gonna block you and we will forget this happened."
Eglet has not yet been charged in this second case, but he's set to go on trial for the first child rape case in February.