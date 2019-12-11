WARNING - Some may find the content in this article disturbing or graphic
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Sexual Assault Unit continues to look for more information, including potential victims, on a man's sexual assault allegations during his involvement with Northwest Gymnastics Academy in Spokane Valley.
Court documents obtained by KHQ show statements from alleged victims, whose names are being withheld from this article, detailing rapes and molestations 64-year-old Mark Hoffmeister is accused of committing from 1995-1999.
Victim #3, a former gymnast and friend of Hoffmeister's daughter (who was a gymnast at the Northwest Gymnastics Academy), accuses Hoffmeister of sexually assaulting her on a trampoline in his backyard in 1999, but has not pressed charges against him.
After Victim #3 quit gymnastics, her mother found Victim #3's journal - which detailed the sexual assault committed by Hoffmeister. After reading the entry, she believed her daughter was telling the truth and recommended they should make a report to law enforcement.
"Victim #3 did not want to make a report and law enforcement was not notified," court docs stated.
KHQ has reached out to Northwest Gymnastics Academy, including Nancy and Mike Armstrong (owners of the facility), seeking further comment. We have not heard back.
Hoffmeister told detectives that he has "no prior knowledge that Victim #3 had made accusations against him." When asked about the allegations, he responded "I remember her wanting for me to pay for her gymnastics, and becoming very upset when I wouldn't do that."
Charges were filed by the other two victims. Both were relatives of Hoffmeister.
According to court docs, Victim #1 says when she was 5-8 years old, Hoffmeister sexually assaulted her multiple times inside and outside his residence. She told her mom about the sexual assaults when she was 7 years old, and the mother responded by telling the victim to tell Hoffmeister to stop.
Court docs say she approached Hoffmeister and asked "You know that thing you do to me at night?" with him responding "Yes."
"Can you not do that to me anymore" Victim #1 said, to which Hoffmeister replied "Yes."
Victim #1 says she hasn't been in contact with Hoffmeister for several years.
Based on Victim #1's accusations, Hoffmeister faces
- Three counts of first-degree rape of a child
- One count of second-degree rape of a child
- One count of first-degree molestation
Hoffmeister also faces another first-degree molestation charge based on the testimony of Victim #2, a male relative.
Victim #2 also recalled watching a movie with the suspect, Victim #1 and another relative of Hoffmeister's. Hoffmeister and Victim #1 sat behind Victim #2 and the other relative, with a blanket over them.
During this time, Victim #2 and the other relative were told not to turn around while Hoffmeister and Victim #1 "sat beneath the blanket on the bed and were giggling with each other," documents said.
Hoffmeister denies seeing Victim #1 since she was about 2-3 years old and says he hasn't had any contact with her since.
According to court docs, when asked by detectives why he thought three different people were accusing him of sexual assault, Hoffmeister responded that he "didn't know."
"I didn't do this," he added.
According to the detective, he did not find any possible motives for any of the three victims to be dishonest or fabricate their accusations against Hoffmeister.
Two of Hoffmeister's relatives also claim he "attempted to sway any potential testimony against him by attempting to get them to sign a statement of support," court docs said. He also told a relative she would not receive an inheritance if she made a statement against him.
