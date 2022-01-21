SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Court documents released Friday say inconsistencies in Dean Ayers' story surrounding the death of his wife led to his arrest for her murder.
According to the documents, deputies were called to Ayers' home at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night after Ayers called 911 saying his wife, Shannon, shot herself in the head. Ayers told responding deputies he and Shannon had been arguing before Shannon shot herself with a pistol Ayers kept under his pillow. Ayers told deputies he was in bed with Shannon when she shot herself, he then got out of bed and found Shannon with the pistol still in her right hand. Ayers told deputies he left the pistol in her right hand and did not move it.
The next day the Deputy Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Shannon Ayers and found the entry wound on the left side of Shannon's head and an exit wound on the right side. Court documents also stated the Deputy Medical Examiner found the entry would be consistent with an "intermediate distance (8"-12") between the muzzle of the gun and Shannon's head at the moment of the shooting.
In his interview with a detective, court documents say Ayers said Shannon shot herself just as he was lying down in bed after returning from the bathroom. Ayers again stated after the shooting he found the gun in Shannon's right hand. Ayers told the detective he removed the gun from Shannon's hand, but doesn't remember where he put it. The detective noted that contradicted Ayers' previous statements and evidence found at the scene.
Ayers also said he called his parents before calling 911 because he didn't know what to do and he couldn't find 911 on his phone.
"The evidence and photos collected from the scene, from Shannon's autopsy, demonstrate the offending bullet entered the left-side of Shannon's head and exited the right side of her head," court documents state. "The evidence demonstrates Shannon could not have shot herself in the left side of her head with her right hand and maintained control of the pistol. The defendant's inconsistent and contradictory statements to law enforcement indicate he was being untruthful. Although the defendant's statement's to law enforcement varied, the defendant maintained he was either lying in bed on Shannon's left side or he was just getting back into bed on Shannon's left side when this shooting occurred. thus, he was on the same side of Shannon's body from with the bullet originated, when this shooting occurred."
Based on the evidence and testimony, detectives found probable cause to charge Ayers with 2nd Degree Murder.
Ayers made his first court appearance Friday afternoon where the prosecution requested a standard $1 million bond given the charges. The defense argued due to Ayers’ lack of criminal history and willingness to cooperate with law enforcement that the judge consider a $20,000 bond.
The judge set the bond at $1 million.