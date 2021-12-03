SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is being charged with murder in a drug deal turned robbery that left one dead with gunshot wounds to the head.
According to court documents, 36-year-old Henry O. Zeiger had set up the deal to purchase drugs from Seldon Schmoyer on November 27. Schmoyer reported following Zeiger out to his vehicle where Zeiger pulled an handgun, robbing him of the drugs.
Schmoyer then reportedly got into the a vehicle with a friend and the victim, Aaron Houghton. The three found Zeiger's vehicle, which had two others riding inside, at the Nom Nom gas station on W. 10th Avenue. At this point Schmoyer saw one of the occupants motion for his group to follow.
Following the suspect vehicle down the road, Schmoyer reported that the driver exited the vehicle and shot at his vehicle several times.
Aaron Houghton was seated in the back seat of the car carrying Schmoyer. He was struck by gunfire and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
A Spokane crime analyst was able to identify Zeiger, at the time only known to the other party as "Hondo," based on past information in the police database. Schmoyer and his friend also identified Zeiger as the one who started the chain of events leading up to the shooting through photographs. Based on that, detectives arrested Zeiger for second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.