A relationship gone wrong, a vengeful father and a hammer. Two men are accused of trying to kill a man early Tuesday morning in a very bizzare case.

Here's what police are saying, around 12:30 am Tuesday, a 22-year-old year old got a knock on his door. The man outside told him a story about how he'd clipped the victim's car, and asked if would he step outside to check the damage.

And that's when, police say, that man, took out a hammer and began swinging at the 22-year-old's head. The victim fought back, forcing the attacker, Eric Kaiser, to flee, with injuries of his own.

But through all of this, the victim said a mysterious truck kept driving by. It even cruised by while police were investigating, and that was the big break in this strange case.

It turns out, the driver of the truck knew the victim, because the victim had been in a relationship with his daughter.

The driver, identified as John Tollefson, also knew the alleged attacker. Police say, they think this attack was because of the relationship between Tollefson's daughter and the victim, had ended badly.

This has the potential for ending badly for Kaiser and Tollefson. They're behind bars tonight, charged with attempted murder in the 1st degree and criminal conspiracy to commit murder.