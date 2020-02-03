Update, Feb. 3, 5:00 pm:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents have revealed more details after a crash at the Spokane International Airport left a couple with serious injuries.
According to the court documents, David Bergstrom told a Spokane Police Officer that he'd been at the airport to pickup his wife from an incoming flight. He said the last thing he remembered was driving outside the baggage claim area before he blacked out.
Bergstrom also told the officer that he'd received heart surgery at the end of 2019 because he suffered from blackouts.
According to the documents, Bergstrom said he'd been watching the Superbowl with his brother earlier in the day and had four to six beers during the day. He said the last beer he'd had was at approximately 8:00 pm, almost four hours before the crash.
The officer noted Bergstrom had glassy, bloodshot eyes and his face was red, according to the court documents.
Bergstrom was arrested for two counts of vehicular assault with substantial bodily injuries and two counts of reckless endangerment. He was released without bond on Monday afternoon.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say an apparent DUI collision left a couple with serious but non-life threatening injuries after they were struck by a car in the loading/unloading zone at the Spokane International Airport.
Spokane Police responded to assist the Spokane Airport Police Department around 11:50 p.m. Sunday to the collision outside the southwest terminal.
Upon investigating, officers determined a husband and wife were at the back of their vehicle in the loading/unloading zone with their luggage when a car came into the loading zone and struck them and the back of their car. The couple's two daughters were sitting in the back of the vehicle when it was struck.
The couple sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries including broken bones and loss of consciousness. Police said it appears neither daughter sustained any injuries.
SPD says the driver of the at-fault vehicle, David Bergstrom, was arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular assault and that it does appear alcohol was a factor in the collision.
According the the Spokane County Jail roster, Bergstrom additionally faces two counts of reckless endangerment.
