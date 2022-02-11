SPOKANE, Wash. - 24-year-old Drake Hughes told Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) deputies that he shot and killed his father Thursday night, after smoking methamphetamine earlier in the day.
This is a story we first brought you as breaking news following a large police presence in North Spokane.
According to court documents, at 8 p.m., Hughes called 911 and said "there had been a murder at the location, and someone had been shot in the head." Hughes then told the 911 operator that he shot his father, was out of ammo and that the gun was on the living room table.
Deputies arrived in the area of North Altamont St. and arrested Hughes.
According to court documents, Hughes then told deputies that "he believed his father was evil for being a drug dealer and ruining peoples lives." The documents also say Hughes told his father, on the phone recently, that he was going to kill him.
Hughes got to his father's home and the two discussed their relationship. According to court documents, Hughes said he shot his dad in the side of the head.
He then, "admitted to emptying the rounds remaining in the magazine into [his dad's] head so he would not be in pain," court documents say.
According to court documents, Hughes then sent a text message to multiple people, telling them what he did, and that he was going to prison.
Based on deputy statements, coupled with Hughes' admission to shooting his father in the head, the documents say there is probable cause to charge him with first-degree murder.
This is a developing story and could be updated as more information becomes available.