SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022.
According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
The documents state Chrstine confessed to the murder, which happened in Spangle, Washington sometime in June. She told detectives she shot her son 5 or 6 times in the head and chest because she "didn't want him to him to suffer." She then sawed off his head and wrapped both his head and body in plastic before disposing of his remains near Rock Lake in Whitman County.
Christine's brother, William Catelli, told detectives Christine was staying with him in Sequim, Washington when she confessed to shooting her son. William convinced her to report the crime to law enforcement and drove her across the state to Spokane County.
William and Christine met with deputies from Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) at the parking lot of the Veterans Affairs hospital around 10 p.m. on Jan. 14. They then led deputies to a small concrete bridge near Gene Webb Rd. that spanned Kamiache Creek, where Christine said she dumped his body. She told the deputies she threw his plastic-wrapped head into the trees along the south bank of the creek.
One deputy found a large black plastic bag lying on a nearly vertical slope in the area Christine indicated. He found human remains inside, including a badly decomposed leg and foot.
The scene was secured overnight until Whitman County Sheriff's Office could investigate during daylight. It's unclear if the head was recovered.
The affidavit does not state whether she gave a motive for the murder, nor did it describe events leading up to the shooting.
Christine Catelli was taken to Spokane County Jail and booked for second-degree murder.