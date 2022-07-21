SPOKANE, Wash.- A Spokane man is back behind bars after Washington State Patrol say he shot and killed someone on Interstate 90 Friday, July 15. Treven Lewis was arrested Wednesday, after a five day search for him.
Court documents filed this week spell out WSP's case against Lewis, who is a convicted felon.
According to the docs, Nicole Wiens and her fiancé, David Knoepfle, were driving, separately, from downtown Spokane to Wiens' home in Newman Lake. Wiens says at Maple and 5th her vehicle and another vehicle nearly hit each other while changing lanes. Wiens says the other driver honked and she thought it was over. However, when they got in the freeway, Wiens says the aggressive behavior accelerated. She says she was driving in front of Knoepfle and the other vehicle, described as a white Chevy Malibu, pulled in front of her and began brake-checking her.
She says in court docs that she saw the driver holding a gun, and called Knoepfle to tell him. She says her fiancé then got between her and the white Malibu and then she heard several gunshots. She watched Knoepfle's vehicle leave the freeway and crash into a fence. She called 911 and when first responders arrived, they found Knoepfle with a gunshot in his ribs. WSP says their investigation showed that there were shell casings near the Thor/Freya exit on I-90, which is where they believe Knoepfle was shot. He crashed about 1.3 miles east of that location. Wiens later told detectives that part of the Malibu's license was BY303.
WSP says that after the shooting, a woman named Tiffany posted several comments on social media that made detectives believe she knew the shooter. In court documents, Tiffany told detectives she knew the shooter but wouldn't provide his name because she feared for her safety. She also said that at the time of the shooting, there was a 9-year-old daughter in the shooter's vehicle. Detectives pulled her history and found a record of a protection order issued in 2011 between her and Treven F. Lewis. She would not confirm whether Lewis was the shooter.
Detectives began investigating Lewis and found he is in a relationship with a Spokane woman. She has three vehicles registered to her, and one is a 2014 Chevy Malibu with a license plate BYN0308, which detectives say was vey similar to the one recorded by Wiens, "especially considering the trauma of the event.
On July 19, a Tuesday, detectives received a phone call from someone who said she'd been talking to Treven Lewis's fiancé. She says that woman admitted Lewis fired those road rage shots. She says he used her gun and that there was a little girl in the vehicle with him. She says Lewis asked her to admit to driving and "take the fall" since she didn't have any felonies on record. WSP writes in their report that Lewis's fiancé has purchased four 9mm firearms in March of this year, all from Double Eagle Pawn.
1. Glock 9mm pistol
2. Glock 9mm pistol
3. SCCY Industries 9mm Pistol
4. Glock 9mm pistol
KHQ spoke with Lewis's fiance Thursday afternoon, who said Lewis is innocent and has an alibi. She says he was with her Friday night, July 15 and believes that he will be cleared of wrongdoing. Lewis will make his first appearance in front of a Judge Thursday afternoon.