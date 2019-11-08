COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Court documents obtained by KHQ shed new light on a man arrested after he failed to appear for a felony stalking hearing and led Kootenai County deputies on a chase Thursday afternoon.
According to the documents, 37-year-old Jacob Frey had been accused of first-degree stalking after repeatedly texting his ex-girlfriend after she told him to stop all contact and that she'd call police.
He also allegedly sent a video to one of his ex-girlfriend's good friends, which showed him shooting up a truck that belonged to the friend.
According to the documents, Frey also showed up at a bar he knew his ex-girlfriend would be at back in October and waited outside for her. She locked herself in the bathroom. Frey was later found in possession of a loaded pistol, extra ammo, an LE type belt, a flashlight, pepper spray and handcuffs. He'd also been wearing a bullet-proof vest.
Frey was scheduled to appear at a hearing for the stalking case on Thursday, November 7. When he didn't show up, the judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest.
Deputies later found Frey's car in the parking lot of the courthouse. He pulled away when deputies approached and he began leading them on a chase through Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls. He was later detained with the help of a K9 officer and deputies found an AR-15 style rifle next to him.
Frey is being held on the bench warrant for failure to appear, as well as charges of felony eluding, aggravated battery on a police officer and aggravated assault on a police officer.
On Friday, November 8, his bond was set at $2 million.
