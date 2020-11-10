NEWPORT, Wash. - Court documents are revealing details about what led up to the death of 19-year-old Jason Fox who was reported missing on September 16.
According to the documents, Fox's body was found buried under three to four feet of ground with his hands tied behind his back on the southside of the property located on 22 Yergens Road.
According to the documents, Riley James Hillestad, Matthew Joseph Raddatz-Freeman, Claud Merritt and Amanda Pierson all live at the property.
On the last day Fox was seen, he sent a Facebook message to a family member stating that he was going to 22 Yergens Road and wanted to let someone know where he is in case "something happened."
On September 17, law enforcement contacted those who live on the property and all of them gave different accounts of when they last saw Fox.
On September 20, law enforcement spoke with Kevin Belding who said he hadn't seen Fox in the last two to three weeks. Belding said he might be in Montana. Two days later, Fox's car was found outside of Libby, Montana.
In follow up interviews, Amanda Pierson told law enforcement that on the night of Fox's disappearance, she woke up to the sound of a skid steer that was in the area where Fox's body was located. She said later that night, Hillestad and Raddatz-Freeman left for Montana.
On September 24, Sean Bellah messaged Hillestad over Facebook stating, "you need to go explain what happened and be a better man dude, you can't just hide what you did to a 19-year-old kid."
In a follow-up interview on November 7, Hillestad admitted to driving the skid steer and transporting Jason's car to Montana with Raddatz-Freeman but denied that he moved his body.
Phone records show that Hillestad's phone pinged in Libby on September 15.
On the same day, Merritt told officials he watched Hillestad and Raddatz-Freeman beat-up Fox before tying Fox's hands behind his back. Merritt said he tried to stop them but Belding pointed a gun at him. Merritt said that was the last time he saw Jason alive. Raddatz-Freeman said Merritt and Hillestad were the ones who beat-up Jason.
Following interviews on November 7, Hillestad, Merritt, Raddatz-Freeman and Belding were arrested and booked into jail for multiple charges including first-degree murder.
