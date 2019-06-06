WARNING: Some may find details in this story disturbing
SPOKANE, Wash. - More information has been released on what led to the discovery of a body in an apartment while Spokane County detectives searched for a missing woman.
According to court documents, detectives believe the husband of missing 24-year-old woman, Arezu Kashify caused her death or rendered her incapable of contacting the public.
The conclusion was drawn after police at the Spokane International Airport discovered the car of Wahid Kashify with a note inside it that gave the Kashifys' address and a pass code to a phone.
The note also included the line, "There is a video or two videos that you can watch and judge. Thanks."
A search warrant was authorized to search the Kashifys' apartment as well as a storage unit that was discovered to belong to the couple.
During the execution of that search warrant, court documents say the body of what appears to be a woman was found hidden beneath the false bottom of a chest freezer inside the apartment. Blood was also found around the body on the floor of the freezer.
At this time, the Spokane County Medical Examiner has not released the identity, cause or manner of death for the body that was found in the apartment.
A friend of Arezu had initially filed a missing person report on May 30, 2019 after she was not seen since May 26. During that time, court documents say Arezu told her friend she didn't want to go home because she and her husband were mad at each other.
Her friend also said Arezu had recently collected "court paperwork" regarding her relationship with Wahid, but did not have the money to file the paperwork.
On May 26, court documents say Wahid contacted a friend late at night saying Arezu had packed her things and run away. Wahid claimed he had to go to work and his friend offered to look after Wahid and Arezu's two young children.
After being left with the children for several days and after being unable to get in contact with Wahid and Arezu, CPS was called and the children were taken into protective custody.
Authorities made several calls to the Kashify's cell phones with no success and it was determined Wahid had left the United States on May 28. A welfare check had also been performed at the apartment where nothing out of the ordinary was found besides a pair of scissors on the floor in front of the refrigerator and an open container of food on the table.
Court documents also say Arezu had declined when a nurse practitioner offered to contact law enforcement to help her, saying Wahid "would kill her immediately.
The investigation is ongoing. Arezu's whereabouts and safety remain unknown.