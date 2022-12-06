SPOKANE, Wash. - Court docs reveal new information surrounding the shooting in Riverfront Park Dec. 6.
Witnesses say they saw a man walking down the street when he got very angry, threw his coffee at a car before reaching into his waistband pulling out a gun.
The man pointed the gun at several witnesses then pointed it into the air and started to open-fire. The gun began to malfunction but as soon as it started working again the man continued shoot.
The Spokane Police Department arrived on scene shortly after and found the gun on the ground. SPD was able detain the suspect who is now facing three counts of first degree assault, 28 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm and one count of reckless endangerment.
Last Updated. Dec 7 at 11:05 a.m.
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested one person after multiple shots were fired in the Riverfront Park area this morning.
Just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 6 witnesses say they heard about a dozen shots fired before police arrived and found a gun on the ground. The suspect was arrested on scene and no injuries have been reported.
The Spokane Police Department is holding an investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.