SPOKANE, Wash. - What started as a weapon call to the Spokane Police Department, turned into gunshots fired Sunday afternoon.
23-year-old Sydney Baker appeared in the Spokane County Superior Court Monday for her first appearance, following her arrest 24 hours earlier.
The defendant was charged with two counts of second-degree assault Monday afternoon for firing a handgun into the air in front of one man, whom she shared a young child with, as well as waving the gun in front of another.
According to court documents, one witness called SPD Sunday reporting Baker and one man arguing over money and Baker’s cellphone in front of his apartment on South Riverfront Avenue. The eyewitness told authorities that Baker proceeded to chase the man westbound on South Riverfront Avenue, before hearing two gunshots fired.
The witness also told authorities he saw Baker return to her apartment next door, without the man.
“I do find there is probable cause for two counts of second-degree assault,” Spokane County Commissioner John Stine said.
According to the court docs, Baker told officers that the man slapped her, so she fired her gun into the air, afraid he was going to assault her further.
However, the man’s story is a little different. According to the court documents, he called his cousin five to ten minutes after the shots were fired, to tell her that Baker had not shot in the air, but rather shot at him, missing.
Although, it was not proved that Baker had shot her handgun at the man.
The second assault charge is a result of Baker waving her gun in front of the eyewitness, telling him to “mind his own f------ business.” No physical harm occurred.
“Obviously this incident involved her not only having a firearm and pointing it at people, but at some point, she did discharge the firearm,” the state prosecutor said.
Baker is now being held on a $5,000 bond in the Spokane County Jail.