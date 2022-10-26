KELLER, Wash. - Two men, connected to a deadly shooting in Keller, were arrested following a car chase across the Colville Indian Reservation after a Nespelem homeowner held them at gunpoint until police arrived, according to court documents.
A sworn affidavit by FBI Special Agent David DiBartolo, supporting the arrest of suspect Dezmonique Tenzsley, described the series of events that began with law enforcement responding to calls of potential gunshots at a trailer on Keller.
When police arrived, they found two victims who had been shot and killed. They learned suspects may had fled in a red sedan.
Colville Tribal Police Sergeant Kris Brakebill, who was assisting the FBI with the investigation into the homicides, was responding with lights and sirens from Omak when he heard dispatch describe a red Honda sedan as a possible suspect vehicle.
Brakebill identified and pursued a red car traveling the opposite direction to him, and he made a U-turn to pursue the red car.
According to court documents, the red car continued at a high rate of speed, forcing Brakebill to drive at approximately 80-85 miles-per-hour, about 40 miles-per-hour over the speed limit.
Brakebill pulled the car over, at which time two teenage girls exited the vehicle and another passenger fired a shotgun in his direction.
The red car drove away, leaving the two girls behind and prompting Brakebill to continue to pursue the suspects. During this pursuit Brakebill found the suspect vehicle parked on the road ahead. Shortly after, a suspect fired a shot through Brakebill's windshield, striking him in the forearm.
Brakebill continued to follow the vehicle and called for backup. Ultimately, he lost sight of the suspects' car.
One of the two girls identified Zachary Holt, Curry Pinkham and a third person, whom she didn't know, as being the men in the vehicle. She told law enforcement she and the other girl met the three after a day of drinking.
They put a duffel bag with several guns in the trunk of the car and drove away before they were stopped by Brakebill. The teenager’s description of the man matched Tenzsley, who state and federal authorities had identified as a potential suspect in the case.
On Oct. 21, authorities announced the arrest of Holt, Pinkham and an “unidentified male.”
Holt and Tenzsley were arrested in the backyard of a home on Seventh Street in Nespelem on the morning of Oct. 21, according to court records. A homeowner called to report people trespassing at his residence, and when police arrived the two men were held at gunpoint by the homeowner.
Tenzsley was found in possession of 9 mm ammunition, though he was not found with a gun.
According to the Spokesman-Review, no federal charges had been filed against Holt or Pinkham, who was arrested later Friday in Elmer City.
Holt, 22, faces charges under the criminal code of the tribe that includes criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide against a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and weapons offenses.
Pinkham, 25, faces charges of aiding and abetting criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude a police vehicle.