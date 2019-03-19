A Spokane Valley man who was arrested on assault charges involving his eight-week old son admitted to police that the severe injuries were caused by him slapping the infant multiple times in frustration, according to court documents.
Twenty-four-year-old Beau Jones was arrested on charges of first-degree assault of a child Monday after the eight-week-old boy was brought into a hospital emergency room with possible life-threatening injuries on Sunday, Mar. 17.
Court documents say the baby was presented to the emergency department at Sacred Heart Medical Center "blue and floppy," in and out of seizure activity, with bruises on his forehead and right arm, a brain bleed, and an aged skull fracture.
Jones initially told a Deputy the baby was born without an anus and had two holes in his heart, and explained that the injuries could have been from him accidentally dropping a bottle on his head and the child's mother, Gabrielle Jones, accidentally bumping his head on a table.
A doctor told deputies the child was put on life support with multiple skull fractures and had bleeding between the brain and skull, injuries not consistent with Beau's explanation, according to court documents.
Beau later confessed that the child's injuries were from an ongoing pattern of abuse by him slapping the child on the head after losing control over his fussiness when caring for him. He then admitted to slapping the child hard enough, several times during multiple incidents to cause the injuries and denied anyone else causing them.
Beau is being held on a $1 million bond in the Spokane County Jail.