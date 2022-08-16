PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - The three teenage girls who allege that a family friend touched them inappropriately at his cabin in Priest Lake took the man's car late at night to escape, accordiong to court documents.
First reported by our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Priest Lake and Spokane resident Rodney N. Stubbs turned himself in last week after Idaho law enforcement announced he was wanted for sexual assault charges.
Stubbs was arrested on suspicion of two felony sexual battery of a minor 16 or 17 years of age, one count of misdemeanor sexual battery and three counts of dispensing alcohol to a person under 21.
According to the court documents, the girls said Stubbs picked them up from one of their father's home in Spokane on July 31 to help him decorate his Priest Lake cabin for a wedding.
At the cabin, Stubbs allegedly gave them alcohol and exposed his genitals to them, documents say.
Two of the girls reported falling ill after drinking the alcohol Stubbs provided. They allege that Stubbs touched them inappropriately while they were ill.
The three made a plan to take Stubbs's car and " escape the cabin and his sexual abuse," court documents read. They drove themselves to meet one of their mothers in Priest River.
Stubbs admitted to police that he bought alcohol on the way to the cabin. He also said the daughter of his friend had been over to the cabin the weekend before.