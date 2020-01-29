SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating serious charges against a paraeducator at University High School.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the 33-year-old educator is under investigation for Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes. KHQ is not naming the paraeducator at this time because she has not yet been charged with a crime.
Her husband is actually the one who called 911, after, according to court documents, he found his wife in a car smoking marijuana with a 14-year-old.
The docs say he noticed that his wife had been going out late, for hours, about a week before Christmas Eve, 2019. On the night of Christmas Eve, he went out looking for her, and found his wife smoking marijuana in the backseat of a car, with a young man. He confronted them, the court documents say, and called 911.
Deputies showed up a short time later, and discovered that the young man is a 14-year-old student of the woman. According to court documents, she had been communicating with him via SnapChat. She also later said, according to the documents, that she got a job at University High School in October 2019, and has been getting Xanax, Cocaine, and marijuana from students, and she's been using them with students too. She did deny having any sexual contact with students, saying that if it did happen, she didn't remember it.
Deputies have filed a search warrant for her cell phone.
KHQ has reached out to the spokeswoman for the Central Valley School District to ask if the school has implemented any disciplinary action, but have not yet heard back.
