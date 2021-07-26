SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Two suspects allegedly involved in the deadly Ichabod's shooting made their first appearances Monday.
Spokane Valley Police said they arrest 29-year-old Alexandro Aguilar for first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of assault. Police also arresting 26-year-old Anthony Bonds Jr. for second-degree assault.
Despite Bonds appearing before a judge, court documents refer to him as a victim.
According to the documents, Bonds was at Ichabod's with his brother and friends when they got into a fight with another man. Bonds said he then heard a 'pop' and his brother, Alex Bonds, fell to the floor.
"Mom, I'm sorry. I should have never put Alex in this type of situation," Anthony Bonds said in court.
After his brother was shot, Bonds felt a stinging pain in his leg. Deputies later said he likely had been shot in the leg but his cell phone stopped the bullet.
Jail staff later found the shattered phone in his pants.
After being shot, Anthony Bonds and his group exited the bar, planning to self-transport Alex Bonds to the hospital. Anthony then reentered the bar and started kicking a man in the head. Documents said Anthony did not realize the man he was kicking had been shot and was possibly dead. He thought the man was knocked out from the fight, believing he was the shooter.
Deputies believe Alexandro Aguilar is the shooting suspect.
Court documents said video shows who deputies believe is Aguilar firing a pistol in the bar.
Bond's family tells KHQ Alex was shot multiple times but is expected to recover.
An autopsy on the victim will be done on Monday and what's critical here is if they can determine if the victim was dead before or after Anthony Bonds kicked him.