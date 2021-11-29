SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The suspect in the deadly Spokane Valley house party shooting faced a judge for the first time on Monday.
Thirty-year-old Zachary McGlocklin was arrested the morning of Nov. 26. He is behind bars facing charges of Second Degree Murder with a bond set at $1 million.
According to court documents, at least five people were at McGlocklin's house on Evergreen Road to hang out.
Multiple witnesses told deputies all in attendance were in McGlocklin's bedroom consuming cocaine and acid.
After consuming drugs, McGlocklin left the room and returned with a black gun in his hand, according to court documents.
Witnesses tell deputies McGlocklin started, "shooting the gun and it didn't seem like he was aiming at anything."
Those in attendance ran upstairs or took for cover from the bullets after seeing Destin Cooper crash onto a coffee table.
According to court documents, McGlocklin then stood over Cooper and said "who's cocaine is better now?"
Spokane Valley Police deputies responded to the scene around 6:00 a.m. Friday. Deputies detained two men at the scene, finding Destin Cooper dead in the basement with a semiautomatic Glock next to him. s
After conducting interviews, McGlocklin admitted to shooting Cooper.
The family of Cooper has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of his memorial.