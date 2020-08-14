*Warning - This article contains graphic material*
SPOKANE, Wash - Court documents are providing new information about why a woman's boyfriend allegedly stabbed her estranged ex-husband.
According to court documents, Hayley Davis told investigators that she was living with her boyfriend, 19-year-old Edward Martinez, and her husband, 25-year-old Anthony Brines. Davis said she and Brines are currently going through a divorce but he allowed Davis and Martinez to live at the home.
Davis told police that on the night of Wednesday Aug. 12th, all three were drinking and smoking marijuana. Eventually, all three moved the bedroom and took off their clothes.
Davis and Martinez began having sex, but according to Davis, Martinez could not get aroused so Davis began having sex with Brines while Martinez watched.
In an interview with police later that night, Martinez told investigators, "I started feeling a deep anger inside of me just building and building."
In court documents, Martinez told investigators he went to the living room and grabbed a knife.
According to a statement, Martinez said he walked back into the bedroom and he waited until Brines back was facing him. Martinez said he stabbed Brines several times.
According to court documents, Davis said she called 911 when she realized what was happening.
Martinez got dressed and tried to get Davis to leave with him, but when she refused he walked out of the house.
Martinez was arrested a short time later and charged with first-degree murder.
According to court documents, when police arrived, they tried life-saving measures on Brines. First responders rushed Brines to a hospital, but he died of his injuries.
