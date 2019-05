Watch again

The victim alleged that Gallina touched her breasts under her clothing multiple times. In one reported incident, Gallina reportedly exposed her breast and bit down, causing the skin to break.

The victim also told detectives she tried to talk to Gallina about his actions but "He stated he could not help it because he liked beautiful women."

Court documents also show detectives talked with a total of 9 women in the Asotin County Court House. All 9 reported varying degrees of sexual misconduct with some incidents allegedly occurring as early as 2014 when Gallina was first appointed to the bench.

According to court documents, some of the women developed a "safety plan" to help each other from being alone with Gallina, using a "buddy system" when going into his chambers.

At the hearing Monday a trial date was set for Sept 30th.

All court proceedings will be in Spokane, although charges are all in Asotin County.