COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - New evidence has emerged in the case of Lori Isenberg, the convicted embezzler who faces murder charges for the death of her husband, Larry.
Lori claimed Larry fell overboard while they were on a boat in Lake Coeur d'Alene in February 2018. Larry was presumed drowned, but an autopsy later showed his cause of death was actually a lethal amount of Benadryl.
According to court documents obtained by KHQ on Thursday, July 30, new evidence alleges that it was not the first time Lori attempted to poison her husband.
The documents claim that Lori, in an attempt to hide her embezzlement from Larry to avoid a divorce, began taking steps to kill him.
On a visit to Florida, the evidence alleges that she researched Florida water depths, currents, tides, drownings, boating accidents and boat rentals, according to the documents. Lori also allegedly tried to poison Larry with Benadryl while in Florida.
A few days before Larry's death, the court documents also allege that Lori researched Lake Pend Oreille including information on overnight boating, weather conditions and lake distances.
