SPOKANE, Wash. - New court documents describe the events leading up to the shooting incident that prompted nearby schools to enter lockdown Wednesday afternoon.
According to the documents, 19-year-old Linfield Heran was caught on surveillance footage walking on Altamont St. towards Liberty Ave. with a woman. The pair approached a man, identified as Mitchell Crazybull, who had been lying on the ground. As the pair neared, the footage showed Crazybull standing, and having a short conversation with the pair. Crazybull had not met them before this incident.
Heran was seen taking a handgun from the woman's purse, pointing it near Crazybull's head, and firing off a single shot into the air. He then punched Crazybull in the face before he and the woman fled eastbound on Liberty Ave.
While no one was shot in the incident, nearby schools were warmed of potential suspects in the area and entered modified lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Doors were locked, but classes continued as normal.
Police responding to the incident found the man at a nearby home on north Altamont St.
One of the residents, Bethany Carson, told police the pair had originally come to her house before the incident, and she turned them away because she had to shower, locking her door. After exiting the shower, she found Heran and the woman inside her home.
Carson told police she heard Heran assault the woman, then saw her holding her face as Heran mentioned something about pistol whipping her. Police were in the area searching for the suspects, and Carson told the pair to leave. Police say Carson opened her door and told police it was Heran they were looking for, telling the pair they had to leave and go with officers.
Responding officers took Heran into custody. The woman with him was seen with notable bruising on her face. She has been named as a victim in the incident and is not facing charges at this time.
Heran was arrested for one count each of first-degree assault, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
In a court appearance on Thursday, it was noted Heran had past juvenile misdemeanor offenses for property crime, but no violent felonies or offenses. However, the judge noted firing a weapon at a stranger without provocation is a steep escalation, and the risk to the general public from stray bullets was high. The judge set his bail at $25,000.
Heran will appear in court for his arraignment on Nov. 15.
