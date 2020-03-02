SPOKANE, Wash. -- Two men faced a judge Monday charged with the brutal murder of a woman investigators are still working to officially identify. Records show a tentative ID of the victim was made, but the medical examiner will make the official confirmation.
Anthony Fuerte, 27, was arrested by Spokane County deputies on Thursday. He was found covered in blood. Deputies say he was trying to steal cars in North Spokane. Witnesses helped detain him until deputies could take him into custody. At that point, they were unaware of the murder. He was taken to jail on unrelated charges.
The woman's body was found Friday morning in a room at the Rodeway Inn. It was rented on Wednesday. Documents state officers found the man whose name was on the room's paperwork. They say that man told them he rented it for Fuerte and Fuerte's friend only known as 'Speedy.'
It was cleaning staff at the Rodeway Inn who discovered the bloody scene. Records indicate an employee saw blood on the door handle of the room and used a master key to get inside. She immediately saw the victim's lifeless body, nude from the waist down and called 911.
Responding officers found a trail of blood leading to where Fuerte was arrested on Thursday.
Inside the room, officers found blood spatter, a broken lamp and a syringe. The victim had multiple stab wounds to her chest, and according to court documents, her 'head was nearly decapitated ... with what appears to be a significant attempt with a sharp weapon to remove the head.' They described the attack as 'extremely severe.'
SPD's second suspect, 32-year-old Lionel White, was identified as the other man associated with the crime scene. An employee told police she saw him exit the room. When officers arrested him, they found he had a 'tool with a pointed shaft several inches long.' He was also carrying drugs.
Documents state White, who goes by 'Speedy,' told detectives he had been with Fuerte at the hotel. He told them Fuerte's 'girl' joined them. White admitted to leaving bloody towels outside the room but denied hurting the victim or helping clean up the bloody scene. He said he left the room when the couple began arguing. He claimed he only later learned the woman was dead.
A motive for the crime is not known. Both men have criminal histories and remain in the Spokane County jail on multiple charges, including second degree murder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.